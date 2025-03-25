Huge spike in law school applicants

The number of applicants applying to law schools in the U.S. has dramatically increased in 2025 compared to 2024.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live