Human remains found in 3 separate suitcases in Florida, police say

The remains are that of "a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair and approximately 5'4" tall," according to a statement from police.

July 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live