Humanitarian crisis latest: 50 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard

ABC News White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and deputy political director Averi Harper discuss the latest after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live