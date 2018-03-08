Transcript for Hundreds evacuated in Virginia after dam overflows

Heavy rain strong storms and more to come as downpours swamped the appellation ten pushed into the Atlantic coast. Six inches of rain fell in Linford Virginia with a college lake dam was in danger of failing. Political life last night the water has receded now but the band's infrastructure sustained some damage. Strong damaging winds blew through parts of the Carolinas up into the northeast. In one New York City neighborhood people swore there was a tornado. I heard that. A lot of noise and the winds blew up and heavy rain and then in but big bad news. The storm interrupted a concert featuring Jay-Z and beyoncé herself a force of nature. There's still flash flood watches from Georgia to Vermont including big cities like Atlanta Washington DC and Albany. And the rough weather is hardly confined to the east a strong storm blew through Goodyear Arizona. I like hell is being released just slamming against our house especially the worst place it was pretty scary as we have seven horses run. Yeah yeah I think they were scared out of their minds and there was ten clients are the air. The wild weather is an issue in parts of Europe to Spain and Portugal are bracing for temperatures around 115. Degrees this weekend. There are New York it's nice enough now save for the stickiness but more heavy rain is moving in by evening rush and forecasters say anywhere from New Jersey up to New Hampshire. There could be more flooding. Aaron cuter ski ABC news New York.

