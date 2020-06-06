Transcript for Hundreds of mourners gather to celebrate life of George Floyd

It was a somber day in briefer North Carolina. And it's friends family and complete strangers honored the life of George Floyd is very paint. I don't know George link that I feel like I do. Because I think my brother and him I think my neck feeling and I see my husband and hand on a season and it's. This for people to wake up and see what's happening in the world right now. I'm glad that everybody is he in pain snags. And he deserves a long lines of. Mourners gathered to pay their respects after the 46 year old father was killed on May 25 by former police officer Derek shop it. Who held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. There's a lot of wonderful about it. What we can't afford help not even want to percent of its doing this for the role reason this has there been Sharif who got to get this right. As his casket rolled in hundreds held signs and chanting. With thousands across the nation in doing the same for days now. India desperate need to increase isn't and police brutality. Protests taking over dozens of cities today including. Chicago Philadelphia the Los Angeles Denver and wants team. A powerful move me taking place there. In what has now officially being renamed black lives matter plaza just steps from the White House. I think it's a statement. My message of the president is that we will not start we will not be silence and we will continue to resist. Floyd will be laid to rest in Houston on Tuesday. Meantime former officers shopping is expected to face a judge for the first time on Monday on second degree murder charges read out Roy ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.