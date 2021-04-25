Hundreds named ‘Josh’ battle with pool noodles

More
Dozens of people named Josh held a pool-noodle fight over ownership of their name as part of a viral event in Lincoln, Nebraska.
2:20 | 04/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds named ‘Josh’ battle with pool noodles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"Dozens of people named Josh held a pool-noodle fight over ownership of their name as part of a viral event in Lincoln, Nebraska.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77302327","title":"Hundreds named ‘Josh’ battle with pool noodles","url":"/US/video/hundreds-named-josh-battle-pool-noodles-77302327"}