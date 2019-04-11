Transcript for Hundreds of Oklahoma inmates being released

The day of emotional B unions in new beginnings in Oklahoma. It has more than 400 inmates are being released as part of State's criminal justice reform my gosh he's fallen. Me walking out to greet their families and New England but I can't say they went in Lima on that. This is the first day. Of the rest of your life. Oklahoma's governor greeted in meat that they were released from the women's prison. It was voted on by the state pardon and Parole Board on Friday as McKay five Zia. Printing commutations to 527. Inmates who were sentenced for nonviolent crimes. 462 of those scheduled for release today means everything common got there and gotten positive influence my daughter. This was a huge first step in the right direction for criminal justice reform. The move is expected to save Oklahoma taxpayers nearly twelve million dollars and the pardon and Parole Board hope it's a step the rest of the country we'll follow. And yet for that ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.