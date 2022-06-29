Hundreds of survivors of mass shootings gather in DC to call for assault weapon ban

Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of a shooting on July 4 in Highland Park, Illinois, discusses her experience and how she's advocating for tighter gun control.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live