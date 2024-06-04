Hunter Biden trial officially underway following opening statements

Prosecutors' opening arguments claim Hunter Biden chose to lie while unlawfully obtaining a firearm while the defense argued Biden he did not "knowingly" lie on the federal form.

June 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live