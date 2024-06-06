Hunter Biden’s former romantic partner describes finding his gun

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with investigative reporter Oliva Rubin and legal analyst Brian Buckmire about security video showing Hallie Biden throwing Hunter Biden’s gun into a dumpster.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live