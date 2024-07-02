Hurricane Beryl sweeps through Caribbean, threatens Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 4 storm, is expected to reach Jamaica in the next 24 hours with life-threatening wind, storm surge and flash flooding.

July 2, 2024

