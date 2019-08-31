Transcript for Hurricane categories 1-5

I'm Melissa Griffin for ABC news live and we are talking about hurricane categories they range from one to five. But what exactly do they mean so let's start with category one hurricanes and this is the lowest on the level. Hurricane categories of the actresses and scale 74 mile per hour winds up to 95 out power winds of these are still very dangerous hurricane winds. That can produce damage on well constructed frame homes could it damage to roofs shingles. Gutters large branches of trees that snapped. Extensive damage to power lines and poles will likely also assault and power outages the last few days. Let's talk not a category three so this is a major hurricane and these winds range from a hundred no lat into 129. Miles per hour. Devastating damage katic her well built frame home is main curb major damage. Electricity and water could be unavailable for several days many trees will be snapped an uprooted. And it could be a just a complete mass until a storm passes for even up to weeks category four is also a major hurricane up to a 156. Mile per hour winds. Catastrophic damage is expected to occur power outages could last possibly months some of the area could be on it habitable for weeks even months. And then you have to category five this is the highest. Of the categories of hurricane to 157 mile per hour winds are higher catastrophic damage to occur. A high percentage of frame homes will be destroyed total roof failure. Fallen trees and power lines power outages could last months and most of the area could be onion capital for months as well sell its port to remember. That these hurricane categories are only measured by wind speed so it doesn't take into account things like storm surge and flash flooding so we do have products the National Hurricane Center does issue products. Like watches and warnings that can tell you exactly what kind of storm surge to expect flash flood watch is that can tell you that flooding is ending in these areas but this actress since its scale categories one through five hurricanes. Is only based on the wind speeds that was just something to keep in mind as be go through the wrath of hurricane season. I'm Melissa grant then and you're watching ABC's life.

