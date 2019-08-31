-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 3 as it heads toward Florida
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian gains strength, expected to hit FL as Category 4
-
Now Playing: Hurricane categories 1-5
-
Now Playing: Family shares how Town Square center’s unique approach has helped
-
Now Playing: Coco Gauff advances in US Open, set to face defending champ
-
Now Playing: 16-year-old struck while crossing street to board school bus
-
Now Playing: Louisiana police investigating video of officer seen kicking suspect in head
-
Now Playing: 911 dispatcher under fire for chastising woman who later died drowning in flash flood
-
Now Playing: Authorities investigating mysterious deaths at VA hospital
-
Now Playing: Tyler Skaggs died by suffocation after ingesting alcohol, opioids
-
Now Playing: Evacuation orders in effect as Bahamas prepares for direct hit from Dorian
-
Now Playing: Floridians preparing for Hurricane Dorian as it gains strength
-
Now Playing: USPS announces new T-Rex forever stamps
-
Now Playing: US Attorney rebukes white nationalists in impassioned speech
-
Now Playing: K-9 officer assists in massive cocaine bust
-
Now Playing: Female inmates recount sexual abuse in federal lawsuits
-
Now Playing: Wildlife officials rescue elk
-
Now Playing: What should be included in a preparedness kit for the elderly?