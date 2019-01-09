Transcript for Hurricane Dorian now Category 5 storm, makes landfall in Bahamas

We have to be very concerned about our friends in the Bahamas right now the because. That we can show you some of the video that they have been seeing some of the astonishing video question he's talked about the air. This is what they saw when the eye of the storm came through. Just overnight last night and into our this morning to some of the water they're just slashing up onshore there and knocking down some of the homes and even. Shearing away some of the rooftops of at least that of an apartment building we heard from one. Young lady who was holding a four month old baby that was some really tough video to look at the Arab a look at the damage has been left behind from those winds. Gusting over 200 miles an hour bus sustained at a 185. Miles an hour. The cola category five storm extremely tame. Since watching all of the debris in the destruction that has been calls already so if you're just joining us are Hayes Fernandez is a marsh Harbour Bahamas they're the video they're taking a look at now she's not with us right now that she's in her safe stone she's in her bunker. She has been talking to us about what she was dealing with before the eye passed over before the conditions as is dealing with now. And you know we had our over the phone and she was talking about the winds. And how the roof came off and how the on means they have to they came down right after one of her live shots. As she wishes and explaining everything that she had been dealing with you know the calm before the storm if she's been a cover for a couple of days already and as soon as the IA. Passed over her she was actually turned her photographer Brian work. Kind of walking along the resort in and ran to somebody who needed help. So they were able to kind of make their way around but then we had to quickly bring her back at it and into her safe zone because the back end of the storm was approaching.

