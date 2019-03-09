Transcript for Hurricane Dorian targets Southeast

I'm Elizabeth her in new Smyrna beach Florida for ABC news live where the conditions right now it is windy and it's been raining on and off but there are still. Not too terrible but officials here are still urging residents to be prepared. For the worst. Hurricane Dorian. On the move after wreaking Havoc across the Bahamas. The destruction. Deadly and historic the Salvation Army so far estimated up to thirteen thousand homes destroyed. Disaster response teams from the US now on the ground providing humanitarian assistance. This as millions of Americans from Florida and North Carolina remain under evacuation orders bracing for Dorian. Its impact already be felt in Florida. During soccer fans authority. Impacted the number of customers in our service area. Leaving thousands in the dark overnight sinking boats off the southern coast of Florida. Grounding thousands of flights and completely shutting down several airports across the state a more days ago the threat is not over. In Georgia South Carolina and North Carolina residents are still boarding up and filling sandbags. With authorities warning have a plan. If you live and I residence. That flooded over the last four years you should evacuate your your residence and moved to higher ground and stay out of harm's way. Here in Florida the governor says while the current track looks encouraging for Floridians again he is urging everyone to be patient and vigilant. I'm bored with her in new Smyrna beach Florida and they're watching it and he replied.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.