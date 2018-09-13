Transcript for Everything you need to know as Hurricane Florence approaches

And now want to go over to the American Red Cross Jonathan MacNamara the communications director there. It's on the phone with us now and Jonathan I was hoping you could talk through what residents need to know at this point. Yasser the most important to residents can you right now with continued to listen to local warnings are coming from their virtue officials are wiser beater I'll just mention there's still you know some uncertainty the track and how exactly. This is going to be in in many areas are while listening to the officials tell you need to a back reached there was evacuation warning there are evacuation shelters are in now on the coaster. Across the many areas the can be impacted by the swarm out dirty shot a hundred people last night and shelters. I've been denied shelter while we apple worked speaking under disaster workers engaged in this if you want to make sure people are. Seat please ago that they kappa orbits asleep in an axis of fruit and and the text of the journal or allow them to which can't be very devastating couple days. And then we heard Tonya honest they're talking about some people in Myrtle Beach where he's located right now that perhaps are two elderly or disabled for whatever reason and can't. A vacuum weight if you fall into that category what kind of precautions should you be taking. Com obviously it. At that point it it's getting to the highest point that you possibly can which still. It seat location it's putting many walls between you and the outside as possible. I'm but also working with your local officials in your specific community achieve what access Hugh. Urged shelters or they're now we have an act which shelters. Up and down North Carolina South Carolina and Virginia. That walked out the tech resource to allow people. To evacuate there are community organizations and an emergency officials were working to evacuate. People with special needs to our check with your locality. You can also visit the Rick crop emergency out which is at three app on your own that's gonna have a bullet available shelters and your community. Because we want anybody who. You'll it is tied to them the lead to be able to go to one of those evacuation centers and actually stormed their. The best and cheapest location for you to Carol and those are being run not only Ebert Ebert crops without our principal state federal. And John are expected to peak behind the scenes of what goes on a within your organization at a time like this. Gap evident that this is the massive mobilization entire Eric crop up over it -- hundred Gupta workers engaged from across the country we also have. Tractor trailers opera 120 of them we. Quick get relief supplies the the water other materials that would stand shelters and that are vocal support vehicle daughters aged and areas and start to move in after the storm passes and you're looking each armed year after year to these storms it was talking to neighborhoods providing those clean up supplies the types of things that allow family. To start the recovery process and this is led by over 90% artwork for volunteers. Armed by this is really important point but people should were crushed responding what does that mean these dark you'll retirees and college students these people with a passion for Serb or weed their homes were true three weeks at a time sometimes. More and they are volunteering to help neighbors that they never met I left Virginia to go to Houston last year intact. Access announcing some seeing pieces that aren't taxes. Here in Virginia hander were we going to on the North Carolina the Burmese people. On who just servant more help so I would encourage anybody see this sort we're able to do this response. Based on the generosity the American people in the past who gave it does donations are a lot of hit the ground war. On any singer Kurt Suzuki like to supporter are it is cold running water for crops he. Rick crop. Or you can text warrants and nine or 999 to make it ten dollar donation you can also join us on your. By visiting brick crop artwork such well your pitchers under a train people Aegean city the response.

