Transcript for Hurricane Hanna heads to Texas

Well you we got way we have ways we are first rain band move in just just a short while ago we are just inland from the coast. That's not a good place to be today on the barrier islands you're gonna look like yesterday with the waves crashing in the seas building we're gonna see a significant surge here. With Hanna and so the beaches are not going to be the place to be that's for sure that's what a look like on the ground here's a look like. Flying through the storm hurricane hunters taking vital measurement SA as Hanna continued to gain strength and organized. And forecast to continue to desert makes land what you look like from outer space there you see the cloud canopy. This is a classic. A storm that is obviously gaining strength training gaining signs. And will continue to move towards Texas coastline here is the forecast. Coming eyes on shortly category one storm somewhere between Corpus Christi and Brownsville I think good spot is not a whole lot population never. The impact it is going to be widespread from arousal all the way up to Galveston tropical storm warnings and where I stand right here we have hurricane warnings are in place so we expect conditions to be. Going downhill throughout the day at worst later on this afternoon and tonight and a a lot of heavy rain could do need the rain but it's gonna come all oneself flash flooding is. Likely with six to twelve inches coming. That's latest from here is look at your local forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.