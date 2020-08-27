Now Playing: Powerful winds rip across Louisiana

Now Playing: Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4

Now Playing: Hurricane Laura will leave ‘nothing left in its wake’: Louisiana Lt. Gov.

Now Playing: Instantly turn water into ice with Ginger Zee

Now Playing: Starr Andrews wants to be the first Black American skater to win gold at the Olympics

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Are coronavirus trials diverse enough?

Now Playing: Water levels start to rise as hurricane approaches

Now Playing: Missing Fort Hood soldier found dead

Now Playing: CDC abruptly changes position on when to get tested for COVID-19

Now Playing: NOAA satellite captures wildfires and hurricane from space

Now Playing: Video shows Russian forces injuring 4 US troops

Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence headlines 3rd night of RNC

Now Playing: NBA postpones all games after players refuse to play over Jacob Blake shooting

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 26, 2020

Now Playing: Red Cross on Hurricane Laura: Ready to ‘respond to whatever may come’

Now Playing: By the Numbers: How Trump has reshaped the courts