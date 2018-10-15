Transcript for Hurricane Michael recovery slow and steady in the Florida Panhandle

Hello get everybody rob Marciano for ABC news live in Panama City, Florida day five now the hurricane. Michael aftermath and frankly a lot of this damage in the scenes across Panama City in the storm zone we'll look the same fifty days from now that's how expansive in mind boggling. This this destruction is as you know thousand homes have been destroyed but also hundreds of retail spaces and commercial buildings like this one made at a breakfast. And concrete completely collapsed highway sign an air flying off its poll about fifty yards that went to force this when was like at. The F pure EF three tornado. Thirty miles wide or in some areas it looks like. A bomb went off matter of fact the governor saying it looks like a war zone spots and that is completely accurate Mexico beach they're still searching for the missing. Still few dozen officially listed as missing but communications are. Are really bad so it's hard to know. You know whether to Wear those people lark or they may just be out of contact also those communications difficulty. Let people know where they can pick up food and water and other supplies there are. I churches that are giving away stuff demon now has some set up distribution points but getting that word out to people is typical they put the alerts on the cell phones. But most people don't have cell phone service or power. To charge their phones speak M power gulf power of one of the largest utilities here. Mere promise to get 95% of its people back on line. In less than ten days that seems pretty impressive but there they opted challenge the issue is I mean there aren't a lot of proper buildings of debt. Power up to you and those folks who have homestand and they may have to make repairs there at their homes in order to accept that power once the lines are rock. This is Monday. And that Emmys president trump will be touring the hurricane zone as well to get his. Vantage point as to what happened here and I can tell you for covering these storms have over twenty years it's in in in many areas here is Bessie. Across Panama City it's like nothing I've ever seen. For ABC news live I'm rob Marciano in Panama City, Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.