Hurricane Michael's strong winds, heavy rain damage Florida Panhandle

More
The major storm slams the Florida Panhandle and continues to push toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
35:51 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Michael's strong winds, heavy rain damage Florida Panhandle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58416607,"title":"Hurricane Michael's strong winds, heavy rain damage Florida Panhandle","duration":"35:51","description":"The major storm slams the Florida Panhandle and continues to push toward Georgia and the Carolinas. ","url":"/US/video/hurricane-michaels-strong-winds-heavy-rain-damage-florida-58416607","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.