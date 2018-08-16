Husband arrested in connection to missing wife, young daughters in Colorado

The Frederick Police Department said on Wednesday night it had arrested Chris Watts, the husband of Shanann Watts, 34, who recently disappeared with the couple's daughters.
1:39 | 08/16/18

