Transcript for Husband arrested for trying to kill his wife with ant poison: Police

All male elk ridge neighborhood. Everybody is not surrounding signs like this can be seen parks in front yards and says thank you Jesus a representation of the whole art families about christianity is one they were hoping would spread to the community wants they've moved in months back no matter what hearts that we know of her and he brings us out. But in this very neighborhood warrants reveal a tumultuous relationship that could've ended one woman's life. 52 year out aging Pittman is accused of mixing Terrell and policing into his wife's dinner. The report sent his wife noticed her meal a sweeter than normal exceed never finished her helping. More it's going to say that later that night she wolf got to find her hands bound her husband placed duct tape over her mouth. You tell her she has two choices to lead the or die. Didn't live solely off camera that staffers in the ER say what saved her life with the amount of water she drank earlier that day. She's at this look the last thing she had expected her husband of fifteen years to debut a retired army veteran who has dishonorably discharged more than ten years ago. Immediately something was going on in his mind to weigh he wants it's he'll his wife and you know that this shouldn't be. Aging equipment is being held here at come milling county jail facing attempted first degree murder charge and math for his wife. She's not filing portable arts where apparently county on the Q today that ABC eleven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.