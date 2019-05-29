Transcript for Husband sentenced after wife disappears at sea during honeymoon

Lewis Bennett has been sentenced to eight years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. His wife disappeared during their sailboat adventure honeymoon in the Caribbean two years ago. That it had pled guilty and apologized to his wife's family they believe he killed her the prosecutors felt they did not have enough evidence for a murder charge. Friends say who recently retired optometrists Tom smiley was. In the wrong place at the wrong time but in a place that he not the Sacramento area man was killed this past weekend by a shark off the coast of Maui. The 65 reeled with a frequent visitor he loved the water and enjoyed scuba diving water skiing and swimming. His widow says officials had been keeping an eye and a tiger shark their for a while. She wants to know why no warnings were posted smiley leaves behind his wife three children and six grandchildren.

