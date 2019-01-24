Ice disk appears in river--this time, in Michigan

A spinning ice circle formed on Michigan's Cedar River, where residents delighted in the phenomenon during an otherwise freezing weekend.
0:40 | 01/24/19

Transcript for Ice disk appears in river--this time, in Michigan
