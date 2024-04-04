Idaho college murders suspect Bryan Kohberger in court today

ABC News contributor, Brian Buckmire has the latest on Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's attempts to have his impending trial moved to a different county.

April 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live