Transcript for 'I'm not a Democrat and I'm not angry': Rosenstein

So I would just want to ask do we keep talking about thirteen. Angry Democrats. That are running the investigation. Mr. rare you one of those thirteen angry Democrats that my Republican colleagues keep referring to. Will congress and of course I'm not working on special counsel investigation. Which are the head of the FBI or you are you are you're a Democrat did that the president reach over to the Democratic Party as. As presidents. And picked you because he wanted to have Democrats and has administration. Congressman. I'm trying to do his job a politically Internet and I consider myself I get I do not consider myself an angry Democrat you'd think like are you gonna. Are you Democrat. And I know I'm not the united Democrats think judgment should go on to that question is Russ who threatened to you Democrat. I'm not a Democrat and I'm not angry. Unita angry mom I could understand if you were angry however I could understand that totally.

