‘I’m in disbelief': Jenny Slate reacts to her 1st Oscar nomination

Jenny Slate, the star of the animated film “Marcel the Shell with the Shoes On,” talks about being nominated for her first Academy Award.

January 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live