‘I’m still in shock’: Father of teen wrongly accused of theft reacts to incident

Jazz musician Keyon Harrold joins ABC News Live to discuss the woman captured on video falsely accusing Harrold’s 14-year-old son of stealing her iPhone inside a New York City hotel.
8:17 | 12/29/20

Transcript for ‘I’m still in shock’: Father of teen wrongly accused of theft reacts to incident

