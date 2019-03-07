Transcript for New images spark protests as immigrants face major fines

We begin with a major humanitarian crisis at the southern border and at those migrant detention centers. An independent watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security saying the overcrowded unsanitary conditions at these facilities. Is more widespread than initially revealed so. I spoke to will car earlier who gave us. And are generally well we've seen a surge of families. Ross across the border in recent months and now as a result of this report were really seeing the results beat. A YG took gets inside detention facilities -- and taxes five facilities they went into just last month. And when you take a look at the pictures. You can see exactly what we're dealing wit or seeing pictures. That have those migrants and that silver. Mylar blankets wedged into. Cells and other ones you can see it's only standing room only some migrants had been in those positions for more than a week we're told that they. Have very little access to showers they don't have a lot of clothing and they've been living off. Bologna sandwiches this comes at the same time as a. Protests across the country in the wake of that congressional delegation that went into a detention facilities. Earlier this week and they snuck a cell phone and and shot a video and in that video. You can see. Migrant women lying on the ground there wrapped in those blue sleeping bags that sparked. A lot of outrage across the country leading to a lot of those protests and now members of congress are lining up holding a hearing next week where they will have some. Tough questions about the border crisis Kimberly. Yes you mentioned that congressional Democrats going to and we Saul reports. From doctors and lawyers and now this independent watchdog what's being done about the situation. Well president trump did just sign an emergency border bill that will continue off funding for the border it should also. Actually free up some money to expand the shelters because that is the big problem right now when he take a look at us pictures it is just. Jam packed because we've had this serves and a lot of these facilities just don't have the capacity defense. All of these migrants inside so hopefully that will free up some money to expand the shelters in the coming days and wakes general it. The end will before we go I just want to ask you about these signs for the people that are in the US illegally. Finds that they would. That would be impossible for them to pay. Yeah that's right many if not all. Of these migrants are coming across the border basically nothing literally with the clothes on their back and maybe. A jug of water many have paid. Coyotes to actually get them into the United States Dave. Save their life savings for that so they're coming over here with nothing so the idea that bacon. Pay fines or pay attorneys are paid any thing here in the United States just really is not realistic. A rain will car right there at the border thank you for the updates we appreciate it.

