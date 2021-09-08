How you can impact climate change

More
There are several ways to fight climate change from home and in your community.
1:12 | 08/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How you can impact climate change
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"There are several ways to fight climate change from home and in your community.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79370818","title":"How you can impact climate change","url":"/US/video/impact-climate-change-79370818"}