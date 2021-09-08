-
Now Playing: UN report says it is 'unequivocal' that human influence has warmed the planet
-
Now Playing: Climate crisis reaches ‘code red’
-
Now Playing: Landmark UN climate change report released
-
Now Playing: Tackle by ball girl sends field invader over Dodger Stadium barriers
-
Now Playing: US Olympians return to celebrations across country
-
Now Playing: Hospital chief talks danger of vaccine misinformation
-
Now Playing: Supermarket, restaurant workers see rise in pay
-
Now Playing: 3 people rescued from flooding elevator
-
Now Playing: Severe weather in the Midwest
-
Now Playing: NY Assembly Judiciary Committee meets on Cuomo report
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: COVID spreads rapidly among children across US
-
Now Playing: American Academy of Pediatrics urges FDA to approve vaccine for kids 5-11
-
Now Playing: Greece wildfires force thousands to evacuate
-
Now Playing: NY Judiciary Committee chairman finds Cuomo accusations 'deeply disturbing'
-
Now Playing: Health department warns of growing number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Louisiana governor responds to ‘troubling’ new COVID-19 delta surge
-
Now Playing: Where we are right now with COVID-19