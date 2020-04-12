-
Now Playing: Warner Bros. to make its 2021 movies available to stream
-
Now Playing: Warner Bros. to release all 2021 slated films on HBO Max same day as in theaters
-
Now Playing: Why David Chang risked it all on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’
-
Now Playing: Selena's legacy persists through her music, and now, a new Netflix series
-
Now Playing: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to reunite with 'Veep' cast
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha performs 'Baby, I'm Jealous'
-
Now Playing: Miley Cyrus opens up about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth
-
Now Playing: Selena’s family speaks out 25 years after her death
-
Now Playing: Tiger bites volunteer at Carole Baskin’s animal sanctuary
-
Now Playing: Wishing Jay-Z a happy 51st birthday!
-
Now Playing: Wishing Tyra Banks a happy 47th birthday!
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg praises Michael Korte’s ‘Joyful, Joyful’ from ‘Sister Act 2’
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey shares her family’s holiday plans and favorite traditions
-
Now Playing: Meryl Streep and James Corden head to ‘The Prom’
-
Now Playing: ‘Real Housewives’ star accused in lawsuit of faking divorce
-
Now Playing: Wishing Tiffany Haddish a happy 41st birthday!
-
Now Playing: How to make an epic ‘Charcuterie Chalet’ this holiday season
-
Now Playing: In coming out as trans, Elliot Page calls out violence against trans people of color