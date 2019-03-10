Transcript for Impeachment fallout continues as former Ukraine envoy testifies

All right guys we began in Washington as you know lots of tension with his impeachment fall out. I'm in and a conversation with ABC news. George Stephanopoulos sat down with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and she said that president trump is scared. Of the impeachment inquiry that she launched last weeks and take a look. That's because thank you forgiveness in the country you may not surprising the president was watching your press conference he says he heard you talk about wanting new prescription drugs morning BS Mexico. Can agreement but now he's going to do nothing Democrats as you can't do it why can't we do it it's up to him. We had that was our. Pledged during the campaign for the people who would lower the cost of prescription drugs I think that the president wants to do that so I hope that he would cooperate. He doesn't want the US Mexico can it be trade agreements so that we aren't have to yes. So I think the president knows the argument that can be made against him. And he scared and so he's trying to. Divert attention from that. Two we're standing in the way of legislation he's scared you know hit another tweet right after the woman is talking to you about where he used the word American repeat. Have right here. Did you hear the fear in his voice when he spoke within on the phone last week and so the surprise in his voice that he didn't understand that I thought what he did was wrong. And that he was undermining our national security. That he was undermining our constitution by his actions he was undermining the integrity of our elections. It's just insane but age again he confirms that that is what the conversation was. As has been put had been me put it in the public domain and that when I actually saw him. Writing a piece of police the suspension the it was days before the call one of the things you've heard from some of the president's defenders is there's no explicit quid pro quo. In the call is that necessary. Not impeachment first of all it's not necessary but second of all there is a quote quid pro quo if you're if you're. It can be a couple of days apart and granting or withholding and then asking for a favor to create. Dirt on your political opponent the president did engage. In using the levers of our national security legislation that was passed by the house and senate. In the interest of our national security she'd military assistance. To Ukraine in both Nixon in the Clinton case is the house passed for a resolution to set up. The inquiry why not take that step we couldn't we don't have to that we could really never was much different of that amount coming out. The Republicans because they're gonna have to decide wouldn't that make the process even more airtight. Yeah it is not necessary wit wit we feel that there is firm ground as we go forward and at least we may go to that place this week of just because he just Republican talking point. But it's not necessary you know you support chairmanship that went right for him to have that dramatic interpretation of the president's. Interest with a phone call at the hearing last week I want the American people to now. But that phone call the Savannah. I want them to hear so yes there it sat. That's just using the president's own words so if he's. Those weren't the president's words as an interpretation of the president's words are saying he made this up he didn't make it up and end it. There aren't Tisza. My took the oath of office this fund and constitution has mind Collins has done this well. I did not say Allen do this is along with the Republicans can understand the constitution. So the fact that their loyalty is to company not to the constitution. Is not going to slow down. Are our impair our ability. To keep the republic so has this process past the point of no return. As an impeachment vote inevitable in the house who thinks I think that we just go forward and and follow the facts. I don't I don't think there are some people so why are you calling for an inquiry should just call to impeach I don't think that would be fair and it isn't. And isn't worthy of the constitution we should collective fat. All right so interesting conversation there and I want to bring in bin giggles and at the White House. To discuss this then so you just saw that interview what do you make of what she said. Well Kimberly I think. You can see speaker Pelosi clearly painting this formal impeachment inquiry in historical terms invoke the constitution. Was more subdued and serious. Contrasts sharply with president son's demeanor in recent days and in fact speaker Pelosi pointed to that she told George that. President trump his both surprised and scared. Just as you heard surprising end to his voice when he realized that she thought something he did with the Ukrainian president was wrong at all and she also said that he. Was scared witness he the speed at which Democrats are pursuing this impeachment inquiry and you can see that in the way he's lashed out. Reporters. House Democrats both on Twitter and person in recent days. Yes so we heard him I'm leaving. Heard from him leaving the White House earlier today's let's take a listen to what he said there. Well I would think that if they were honest about it that started major investigation at the divide. Device that the lads. They should investigate the side because that is that company. That's the only form others. By the way like light giant. It started an investigation into the side. Because what happened at giant. Just about as bad as what happened let. A the so Ben what are people supposed to extract from what he said. Well I think what you've seen yesterday and today that trump is pushing forward on the narrative that the Biden did something wrong in Ukraine. He has lashed out at reporters to a question of what he's question what exactly. What's wrong with the whistle blowers complaint he held a fiery Oval Office session yesterday as the Finnish president looked on. He had a combative exchange with a reporter from Reuters yesterday who asked them. What exactly he had requested. The Ukrainian president would regard to the Biden's. I asked him today what exactly was wrong with the whistle blower complaint what what was accurate and use of the entire thing was inaccurate and many people agree with them said. So I think he's not. Him in the White House are not playing to specific things that are wrong with him play and trying to discredit the Democrats that were taking him on. All right and before you go on I just want to ask you about Kurt Volker because he's testifying today. I'm in private let me just remind us of who he is and the significance of his testimony. That's right curtain. Volcker resign last week especially the US special envoy for Ukraine. He was well regarded NATO ambassador before hand and he was kind of doing a part time volunteer. Position. Overseeing. Diplomatic efforts with regard to Ukraine. Now he was the first resignation after the whistle blower complaint. Was released on Thursday he resigned the next day and he was named by the whistle blower for allegedly trying issue. Deal with the damage that Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani allegedly created with regard. Two pushing. The Ukrainian president Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on Joseph Biden hunt and his son Hunter Biden. So poker is going to you. Be deposed is being opposed by. Several house. Committees today and that means house staff members and some and some members of congress perhaps we'll be there. They're going to try to find out. What exactly he knew about Rudy Giuliani's efforts the state department's involvement and his ultimate resignation from the department. Our eggs and it'll send right there at the White House thank you for the updates we appreciate that.

