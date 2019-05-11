Transcript for Impeachment proceedings move forward

I write we begin in Washington and the ongoing impeachment showdown. House Democrats starting to release those transcripts from those closed door hearings in what is now. The beginning of the public phase of the impeachment proceedings I wanna bring in Karen Travers at the White House. You have Catherine falters on Capitol Hill. Catherine I'll start with you you know Republicans have been complaining about this process being secret but from those transcripts and see that they were. Pretty much equal participants so what did we learn about these trans. It collapse you see that Republicans are also in the room Republican lawmakers and attorney is out for the committee's credit and I was newly released transcripts yesterday as Matt. A former ambassador Marie eighty anonymous she told lawmakers that they choose the target in the smear campaign and the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani she said. That when the president mentioned her on that phone call that she reached out to one of her counterpart scored in some land on another transcript. That we'll see today and one of the quotes. From our her testimony I was so significant is when she said that she asked someone for advice on what to do he said quote. You need to go big or go home tweet out that. That you support the president you know those sorts of things that he likes you know praise him. Or support him so we'll see the transcript from his closed door deposition by a lot yesterday Kimberly but but a lot of us were also a scene. Publicly he knew that the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani you know there were concerns about him from running the shadow diplomacy. Behind the scenes with the State Department as a related to Ukraine and in with the release of more transcripts today. And later this week we'll probably learn some of the same. Yet Karen I'm Catherine mentioned Ivanovic I think it's interesting because president charm said he didn't know we have on an aging yet the transcripts say something different. He was trying to say Kimberly that it was the president of Ukraine that had the issues with Marie Ivanovic when she was the US ambassador there but. That called transcript memo released final White House shows that the president. Call her bad news and said that she was going to quote. Go through some things she of course of Catherine said took that as a threat and was shocked by that but then notably yesterday the president saying he didn't really know. Over all that well and Catherine M just before we go who else is set to testify this week. India would house a mother at officials who are on the schedule to testify some one B officials. A former national security advisor John Bolton is also on the scheduled to testify on Thursday when told by sources he's not. Expected to show up for that so Kimberly what you see is a lot of people on the spends long it really will be a week of releasing a more of those transcripts which really signals that the behind the scenes closed door part in this impeachment investigation is. Is coming to an ends in we're entering the public phase of this you'll see more public hearings starting as early as next week. All right Catherine falters on Capitol Hill in Karen Travers right there at the White House thank you guys for the updates.

