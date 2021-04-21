India’s spring coronavirus surge

More
ABC News’ James Longman reports on the surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in India that are putting the country’s health care system on the brink of failure.
2:18 | 04/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for India’s spring coronavirus surge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:18","description":"ABC News’ James Longman reports on the surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in India that are putting the country’s health care system on the brink of failure. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77205823","title":"India’s spring coronavirus surge","url":"/US/video/indias-spring-coronavirus-surge-77205823"}