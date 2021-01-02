Transcript for Inequity in COVID-19 vaccinations

Here at home the Biden administration is try to ramp up current virus testing White House health official announced a new contract today for eight point five million. At home rapid response test from a company called alone. That just will not require a prescription and can be used on children and asymptomatic cases ABC news contributor doctor Todd I learned joins us now with more. Doctor on this sounds like. Great news but we've heard about at home testing before and it seems to never quite be the reality that it seems. Yeah yes good good afternoon I'm Dan your right hand in his home testing is really critical we need rapid. Inexpensive. Accurate test they are to be perfect but they have to we have to be able and that you perform them not just one time. So why it's so important because you just heard she was talking about the transmission being uncontrollable. Leads to more of these variants in these parents more contagious and it becomes circular that we're just going to see more cases so we can. Stay home and allow people who weren't expected to stay home and that's going to. Really G increase overall transmission and ultimately dealt will also help decrease these variants. That we also learned today that the government reportedly does not have race and ethnicity data for nearly half of the vaccinations now. Given the stress on trying to ensure equitable vaccination program. Even issue do you think mrs. This is a very big deal you know we need better health data surveillance to shed light on number racial disparities why. I mean it's obvious you know. Racial minorities blacks Hispanics are dying to do three times more commonly than Weis are for example. This virus is not affecting all of us equally so what's really important that we understand deserves this before as far as sequencing around the world week. We monitor what we don't measure so this is not known for example we have to measure. And make sure that appeared to these vaccines are being rolled over didn't equitable. Actually. One big issue he is mistrust in the vaccine especially still it since its news a lot of disinformation. Are you seeing out there and what concerns you. You know while this is this really hits close to home so with the changes information I think there's two ways we can try to. He really attacked us citizens one has to promoting truth. The other is dispelling myths hyping promoting true these easier and lasting less exhausting but I'm gonna try to do both right now. So first dispelling myths so what we're hearing is that people are dying after they received a Covert vaccine that the cold indexing is killing people. There is absolutely. Kenya today is just information remember to cope in nineteen got seen. Greatly reduces severe infection. And we know listen here coping nineteenth reduces dia. So the cold in nineteen vaccine can reduce deaths from Kobe nineteen remember the vaccine itself doesn't just prevent death. People are still gonna die after they received the vaccine hit the lower in this snow storm. Get into a more vehicle accident and die there are people that are going to tell you that because I got the vaccine two weeks ago. I die of the vaccine that's not true. So people who are sick. Elderly dog fighting but they don't die because of that seemed to ensure this vexing is decreasing the number of cases we've seen this in our system. And overall we seem significantly less staff get infected there's less transmission. That's one example of bashing disinformation. All right and it's so important doctor Tyler and we appreciate you. Has always and we will continue sealer those myths that you're going forward thank you.

