Transcript for Two infants found dead in hot car in New York: Police

Seven months old discovered dead in a car and right now police talking to their father. Eyewitnesses reporter Tim Fleischer has just arrived on the scene in the kings creek section. Jim what do we know at this point. Diana certainly what we have here sit very very tragic story to. Small infants they are seven months old and pulled a boy and a girl they were found inside this car by their father this afternoon around 4 o'clock. Both of them have died police are on the scene at this point. They have the car covered up. Here behind us a number of investigators. Or are working the scene. Again at this point they are also talking to the father of the children. He apparently works in the area. And discovered them as I say around 4 o'clock this afternoon. The circumstances. So as to why they were in the call at this hour are unknown at this point in time they're. Detectives are trying to determine that trying to to talk to anyone that it might have also seen the children at some point in time. But right now there are their main focus I think his. Talking to the father of the two infants against there are seven months old. We're told twins a boy and a girl and they were found tragically dead inside this car this is. On a steep hill local kings bridge terrorists and also west king Richard kings creek road in the king's bridge section of the Bronx. Let them again this Wall Street is there's been cordoned off in. And again very lower it seems he's here as police tried to make the determination. As to how and why this tragic accident occurred. Reporting live in Cambridge to watch channel so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.