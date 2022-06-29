Inflation slows as US economy rebounds

ABC News' Zohreen Shah and ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous discuss the latest on the economy as wholesale prices rose 9.8% over the past year as of July.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live