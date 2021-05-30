Transcript for 8 injured in Colorado steel mill explosion

All came in about 6 o'clock this evening. We respondent was our typical full response structure fire. Dispatch told us it's actually at stilwell we came out here. Natalie into the building and found that it was days furnace that the news help us deal that had exploded. At that time we each took a look around trying to find are as many victims as we could get ambulances lined up for them. And kind of triage everyone and so we had inside the building they have a 130 tons of steel inside them furnace Max temperature so. They had this sounds like a cooling system failure which is how water was introduced witches. Potentially what caused the explosion. So we're waiting for now 130 tons of steel to cool down enough to where we can go in and operate. This is pretty rare we've had minor incidents here but nothing of this night.

