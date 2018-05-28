Transcript for Injured veteran, family receive free home

When Cody catcher came back from serving in Afghanistan he came here to Las Vegas but here is daily bounced around from home to home to home. But that finally changed to this month. Is the first time Cody in his Stanley solve their new home. The home was donated more extreme but the veterans association. Of real estate professionals and Bank of America. They moved in a few weeks ago. IA didn't think it was real I didn't think things like this happened to regular people you know. Hey I only fees. Cody is PT SD his wife and his daughter have watched him struggle with night terrors things are starting to change. I see stability I see happiness icing. Huge stresses lifted off of our shores. Because. Two kids are still exploring and making this place thereof. Mom and dad can worry about making memories rather than making payments and making us. I only live life instead. For now Cody is focusing on being a stay at home dad and I'm sure that we'll keep them very busy this summer Parker Collins. There's an action news.

