-
Now Playing: Police fatally shoot armed gunman at Pennsylvania courthouse
-
Now Playing: 4 injured in Wisconsin workplace shooting
-
Now Playing: Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: President Trump visits Carolinas in the wake of Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Flood waters in North Carolina still wreaking havoc
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse, officials say
-
Now Playing: At least 1 person killed after Florence triggers tornadoes in Va.
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper released from prison
-
Now Playing: Jailed American's desperate plea to the White House
-
Now Playing: Texas mayor and grandmother kills gator
-
Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford's lawyer says she wants FBI investigation before testifying
-
Now Playing: Cheerleader suing school over backlash to her kneeling protest speaks out
-
Now Playing: Active shooter reported in Middleton, Wisconsin, law enforcement responding
-
Now Playing: 17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting at bus stop: Police
-
Now Playing: Woman slips out of handcuffs and escapes police station
-
Now Playing: Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer pleads not guilty
-
Now Playing: Tennessee teen taken by teacher says he first kissed her in classroom
-
Now Playing: Former Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murder of 2 little girls
-
Now Playing: 3 arrested in alleged funeral donations scam
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 19, 2018