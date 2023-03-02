Inmate released from Texas jail due to error, authorities say

Marcelo Campos Perez, 61, was sentenced on Feb. 20 to serve 25 years in state prison before his release.

March 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live