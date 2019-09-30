Transcript for Inmates breakout out of prison, three captured and one on the loose

And as a moving on to a major a manhunt under way in Pennsylvania it's a crazy stories so three inmates who escaped after. Forcing their way out of an Ohio gel were caught this morning however there still an active search for. A fourth and made so our Alex president greens burg Pennsylvania with the latest there. Alex good to see you I just went askew I'm January remind us of how all of this went down. Think it really this is a multi state manhunt and it has been since about midnight Sunday and that's when authorities say these are four men. From the gala a county Ohio overpowered two female correctional officers and escaped from the jail now authorities say they use. A homemade shank to over power those two. Female correctional officers they stole keys they say got into a vehicle and then there was a waiting vehicle so authorities believe they had help from someone else to get out of there. Now since then there's a manhunt has been going on we ended up here in greens burg Pennsylvania because it was here at a gas station and at a mall all of that authorities believe they spotted one of the suspects. But three of those suspects early this morning were actually caught in Cary, North Carolina that some 400 miles. Away from where they escaped but now the search for that fourth suspect Lawrence Lee of the third that's still continues Kimberly. Yes so it started in Ohio how do the officials know that he may be and Pennsylvania. Well authorities say they have been working with. Law enforcement agencies from across the area today. Know that these guys are flight risk they had a vehicle they know that there on the move they made it three of them made it at least almost 400 miles away from. Where they escaped so that's why they've been sort of working with all of the agencies and asking the public. To keep their eyes open now this. Problem of inmates escape being has been something has happened at this jail already more than once in recent months and authorities say this is an old jail it's sort of a dormitory set up the style. Needs to be updated and while there working now on capturing this final fugitive they're also trying for out what they can do to stop this from happening again Kimberly. Yang just before we go so the inmates that are caught are they returning to the same gel that they were in before. What this weather still in Kerry North Carolina and those guys are now all going to be facing additional criminal charges before escaping soak. Their time behind bars now is only going to get longer. Kimberly. All right Alex Perez right there in Pennsylvania with the latest thank you so much we appreciate that.

