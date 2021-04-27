Inside the last known American slave ship

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to Garry Lumbers and Altevese Rosario, descendants of Cudjo Lewis, about the National Geographic documentary “Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live