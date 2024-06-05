Inside the business of human smuggling at the border

ABC News' Matt Rivers reports on the lucrative human smuggling business at the U.S.-Mexico border and gets exclusive access to a cartel's operation.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live