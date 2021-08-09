Inside the creation of the ‘no-fly list’ after Sept. 11 attacks

More
What went into the making of one of the key anti-terrorism tools in the immediate aftermath of 9/11.
4:41 | 09/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the creation of the ‘no-fly list’ after Sept. 11 attacks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:41","description":"What went into the making of one of the key anti-terrorism tools in the immediate aftermath of 9/11.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79903566","title":"Inside the creation of the ‘no-fly list’ after Sept. 11 attacks","url":"/US/video/inside-creation-fly-list-sept-11-attacks-79903566"}