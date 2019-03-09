Transcript for Inside FEMA headquarters as US feels Hurricane Dorian's effects

And guys as with any natural disaster people will be looking to FEMA. Four assistants I want to bring in our Matthew band who's on the ground at the FEMA headquarters in DC. Matthew what is steam I'm telling you right now about this storm. Kimberly we're here at the national response coordination center at FEMA headquarters in Washington DC. I want you take a look behind me this is where emergency management offices all across a state of Florida first responders. Aid groups like the Red Cross the National Guard. Come into contact with FEMA as hurricane Dorian now makes its way upward past the Florida coast potentially to parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. Kimberly I can tell you that there is a sense of urgency here since the response -- nations has been activated. You know this they've been fielding calls on everything from potentially life threatening situations to evacuations Kimberly. Yeah and Matthew from your understanding does it seem like there's clear direction on how people should proceed. Well Kimberly obviously having learned from previous storms and and hurricanes and had a similar track to Dorian. Like hurricane Matthew appropriately named. FEMA is telling residents and those coastal areas that if they perceive a mandatory evacuation. That they should leave the agency also says that this hurricane Dorian now makes its way northward. Pass the Florida coast into the Carolinas and parts of Georgia. That. That strong force winds and storm surges are expected. And do we know I'm before we go if team is already prepared to help the Bahamas. Kimberly and we're told that FEMA in conjunction with the State Department Department of Homeland Security. And the US Coast Guard are coordinating a response. To the Bahamas the devastation that Dorian has run in the Bahamas. And the Coast Guard to US Coast Guard is also part of a search and rescue. Mission on the island as well. Our right Matthew band right at the FEMA headquarters in Washington DC thank you so much we appreciate it.

