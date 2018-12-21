Now Playing: House bill to fund border wall faces Senate ahead of shutdown deadline

Now Playing: Inside the Senate offices

Now Playing: East Coast continues to get slammed with heavy rain, gusty winds

Now Playing: Fiance of missing mom arrested for murder, solicitation of murder: Police

Now Playing: Apollo 8 mission takes flight

Now Playing: Fiance of missing mother arrested for murder: Sources

Now Playing: Fiance of missing Colorado mom arrested by police

Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 21, 2018

Now Playing: Police reward children who helped catch home intruder

Now Playing: Made in America: Holiday gifts

Now Playing: Investigators search missing Colorado woman's townhome

Now Playing: Oklahoma parents surprise daughter by adopting dog she had been caring for at shelter

Now Playing: 9-year-old hides in bathroom, calls 911 to report home invasion

Now Playing: No criminal charges for deadly gas explosion in Wisconsin

Now Playing: The final push for holiday shipping

Now Playing: 2 kids frightening 911 call to stop armed intruder

Now Playing: Plane crashes near Atlanta leaving 3 dead

Now Playing: Weinstein case continues as judge declines to dismiss charges

Now Playing: Defense Secretary James Mattis to retire