-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden says there could be enough vaccine supply by May
-
Now Playing: Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 'I’m not going to resign'
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania county paying employees to get vaccine
-
Now Playing: 'Vaccine hunters' helping people sign up to get vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Alabama Amazon employees vote on whether to unionize
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: NY governor not resigning after sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Huge spike in COVID-19 vaccine availability
-
Now Playing: CDC issues new travel warnings for Ebola virus
-
Now Playing: Highlighting women who are changing the world
-
Now Playing: Alarming increase in violence toward Asian-Americans
-
Now Playing: Job search tips: Millions of unemployed Americans face new challenges during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Nico Santos discusses ‘Superstore’ finale and evolution of his character
-
Now Playing: TwinsthenewTrend’s Tim and Fred Williams share message to viewers about music
-
Now Playing: Sec. Jennifer Granholm discusses plan to create jobs with clean energy
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton gets COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund
-
Now Playing: Celebrating World Wildlife Day
-
Now Playing: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo comments on sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Sheet of ice breaks away from shore of Lake Michigan