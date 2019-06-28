Transcript for Integration of schools in the spotlight after presidential debate

In non Abdul joins us now a student who works with it's a great and YC and Montel us. From your perspective why this is still relevant it's been a long time since court ordered busing. Was an issue affected isn't illegal from the from a federal perspective any longer about why why are the issues that that we heard from senator Harris Vice President Biden last night still relevant. Castle this relevant because segregation is still happening in our city today. And sun near city actually being the most segregated city in the entire kind she. We still seeing hive late. Rises and segregation in schools and film I think is also a not necessarily the solution to this issue. And it's because we have to really look at the definition of integration. How do we define in app is integration just bitterly let. Physically moving. Black and brown bodies into predominately white spaces and calling that all integration in whereas it actually looking at what how as the school's segregated. And saw actually at the nonprofit that works for and today and why seat we have developed a five. Ways we are segregated and these are five ways that we need to work together to create an integrated space. And Philip Allen not only be. On the doomed race in enrollment policies Wright was his the first plan but he'll also be the reflexes right wing schools. I have being resource is there are they the blackened about schools are ID the white schools. I'll whisk schools have relationships. Eat healthy relations it's a student to student relationship teachers to student relationships. Any form a relationship in the school setting that also all intends and our curriculum I we learning about ourselves is our curriculum culturally relevant. As well as restorative justice are our black and brown students walking through metal detectors every single day. I'm how many black announcements are being suspended compared to weigh in Asian students. And as well as looking at representation to our teachers look like us in the classroom Heidi predominantly white credit predominately teachers of color. And sell really looking at integration as a whole not just busing and moving bodies and two different location thank all of this is how we're going to achieve. Integration in but it's a much more deeper understanding. As to how are we going to address this issue actually taken into our own hands from a federal and the local lab. Law so c'mon I want to talk about the federal level in particular that you bring up. It was an item that that this Heather Harris brought to Vice President Biden he tried to draw distinction he was on the record. The against court mandated federally quart mandated or federally eight federal agency mandated busing. In 1970s is a big issue in his stones at Delaware is meant as well as many other places. He tried to draw that distinction say I was never against busing because if your community decided it wanted to do busing. That would've been fine is that a meaningful distinction in and indeed does he understand the role of the federal government. In in segregation today digging in your view based on our comment. GAAP who clearly Nat NRA it if he. Opposing but singing is like. Not gay but I'll farm now for busing and I think Kate is. A very. Short term way to get to the solution and it's like okay we're gonna does physically along these bodies. And so that's not how are going to actually achieve integration in. And it's a very old school way. And Phil I believe that late. It every single young pranks and was given the opportunity to choose what type of school they want to go to with their families it shouldn't be that all I live in this neighborhood and this school is think they would rate every single school in our city and in our country should be equitable and sell if the city does not concern that every single school is equitable then I have to come from a federal perspective and federal enforcement because. There history we've seen that all of these states are still promoting segregation rate is real school in this entire country that. Has successfully integrated. Students an omni. Today we see now more than ever in near exit eighty Aiken have a school and the Bronx that. Predominantly black and let the nine you take a little trip down about playing Havoc let's predominately white. And are we going to keep busting our students and moving bodies that they all of this school is better than this one let's put them here but it's actually like Nile if I think he is not ensuring that every single school is equitable and just. Then have to come from the federal government. So if it's not tossing him on know what what is it what is it the what is the issue that tells you. Yes a presidential candidate gets a free irrespective understands your mission and when you're trying to to overcome in New York City or doesn't get it. But thing I particularly don't think nothing is the Phillies in it action movie implementing policies. Ensuring that every single young grace and has access to a full fair match our client Bethel student in this city that are not receiving full fare much Tokai. And that's an injustice because what its students need to actually travel by act where need to take a bus and the but think helps to an extent but that's not. Full integration April ensuring that resource is an every single school equitable it's in saying that relations and and culturally relevant pentagon Ledee. Is healthy and is an is there and every single school rates and sharing that that we have. More guidance counselors and there has been our school than we have NYPD in our school it's and sharing that I teach shares represent the student demographics of the city. Bad and then I'll all of Blake. Predominately white teachers make and sell India a city with interesting is that 83%. Of our students are students of color but. Only 39% of our teachers Iraq and so really looking in for integration and I've more than just busting more than just transportation in but actually ensuring that every single school in all neighborhoods. Our our equitable and that any student from any area and the city is allowed to attend the school that. Them and there. Probably chooses. All right imam Abdul joining us from its agree NYC. A junior at City College in New York we appreciate you spending some time with us to explore this important issue in the wake of last night's debate thanks so much.

