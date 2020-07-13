Transcript for Investigation underway into explosion on a Navy ship in San Diego

We'll turn now to ABC's Kyra Phillips in Washington with the latest headlines for us. Good afternoon, Kyra. Good afternoon, Amy. We begin with that explosion on a San Diego naval ship, at least five people still hospitalized in stable condition after 56 sailors and civilians were hurt in that initial blast and blaze on the ship. Those on board all sent scrambling as the smokey fire spread across that ship. An investigation is now under way in to how the fire broke out in a lower storage area. The Washington Redskins announcing a change is indeed going to come. The team is saying in a statement today that are officially retiring its name and logo. After the organization received intensifying pressure in recent months to change the team name that's been widely viewed as racist. No word yet on what the new name might be. And the sweeping gesture of support for farmers and the hungry, from one of America's most popular supermarkets. Publix is buying 5 million pounds of produce and 350,000 gallons of milk from farmers across the southeast, to be donated to food banks across the nation. Amy, the fresh foods, vegetables and fruits, will all support feeding America, food banks across the country. For the families hardest hit during this pandemic. As the harvest season moves north, the hope is to expand support to more. That's incredible indeed. We know that Florida has now shattered the national record

