Transcript for Investigators using ground radar technology at home where 3 bodies were found

In the last 44 hours of searches continued since last night when we confirmed the recovery of a third body. Springfield police department along with him to district attorney's office have continued to search the property. That Springfield police department homicide unit. Is leading the investigation. Specifically by captain Trent do along with myself and members in my office. Were intensely searching as you can tell. We have used technology. At many of you might have seen it is ground penetrating radar. As a private industry is provided those services to the investigation. So needless to say the search is Ben. Very thorough is very painstaking in his very much ongoing and it remains active. I do not have any significant updates at this juncture for you other than to say we've used a ground penetrating radar technology. Which has given us some preliminary results. And will give us more formalized. Information in a report. In the next point four hours according to the that the person who's working in in conducting that search for us we're looking for objects underneath the surface. It is radar that goes underneath the surface can penetrate. Radio waves will. Kick back and indicate to us whether there's an object they are can also detect disturbed earth. Which would indicate any kind of excavation underground movement. It's sophisticated technology and you know we're we're. We're happy to have it it's a great tool for investigators this point and it's again in this preliminary stage of making sure we gather any evidence that's available.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.